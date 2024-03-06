 

Dakota Johnson Says She Loves BF Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids 'With All My Heart'

The 'Madame Web' actress, whose parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, also notes in an interview that she isn't unfamiliar with the situation because she comes from a blended family herself.

AceShowbiz - Dakota Johnson has opened up about her relationship with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's children. Noting that she considers herself a stepmom to Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, the "Madame Web" leading lady said she loves those kids "with all my heart."

The 34-year-old beauty gushed about the teenagers in an interview with Bustle. "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," she raved.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson went on to note that she wasn't unfamiliar with the situation because she came from a blended family herself. "I think because I grew up in it, it's come more naturally, but I wouldn't have it any other way really. I really wouldn't. I love it," she said.

When it comes to family, Dakota explained, "The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.' " She added, "Which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you're actually born to."

Dakota also has a good relationship with Chris' ex-wife, Gwyneth. The latter once got candid about their bond during a Q&A session on Instagram, saying, "We're actually very good friends. I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."

In November 2023, the "Iron Man" actress unleashed a never-before-seen picture of her and Dakota holding hands. In the said snap, the 51-year-old and the "How to Be Single" star were seen standing together in the middle of a road. Both women kept themselves warm in coats, blue jeans, sneakers, a beanie and a baseball cap respectively.

Gwyneth and Dakota even had a holiday trip together. Earlier that month, the Goop founder was caught on camera out and about with Chris and Dakota at an airport. Apple and Moses also joined the adults.

