'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle 'Saddened' After Son Garrison Died at 25 From Apparent Suicide

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kody Brown and Janelle Brown have sadly lost their son, Garrison Brown. In a statement shared on social media, the "Sister Wives" patriarch said he and his ex "are deeply saddened" by their child's passing.

On Tuesday, March 5, the 55-year-old shared two pictures of his late son on Instagram. In the accompanying message, he penned, "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," he added. "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Also confirming the 25-year-old's death was Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department. "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home," he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Lt. Charles added that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide. He then continued, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

TLC also offered its condolences. "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time," the network stated.

Garrison is one of Janelle and Kody's six children. The former couple, who spiritually tied the knot in 1993, also shares Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. Janelle announced that she and Kody had called it quits in December 2022.

Fans were first introduced to Garrison on the TLC show in 2010. He appeared alongside his other siblings, his mother Janelle and Kody's other then-wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

