Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Instagram Music

The 'Under the Influence' hitmaker has announced a bunch of dates for his trek across North America to promote his music and will begin the jaunt this summer.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - R&B star Chris Brown has announced his "11:11" tour, which will kick off on June 5 in Detroit. Joining Brown as special guests in select cities will be Muni Long and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

The 26-city trek supports Brown's 11th studio album, "11:11", released in November 2023. The album features singles like "Summer Too Hot," "Sensational" ft. Davido and Lojay, and "Nightmares" ft. Byron Messia, showcasing collaborations with Future, Maeta, Fridayy, and others.

Brown's last U.S. tour was in 2022 with Lil Baby, and his most recent musical trek was the 2023 Under the Influence tour, which visited international cities.

Presale tickets for the "11:11" tour will be available on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 am local time using the code "SENSATIONAL." General public tickets go on sale on Monday, March 11 at 10 am via Live Nation's website.

Fans can expect a special experience, as Brown plans to release a deluxe edition of "11:11" with 11 new tracks, likely to be released on April 11.

The tour will feature stops in major cities across North America, including Chicago, Brooklyn, Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Oakland, and Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles on August 6.

You can share this post!