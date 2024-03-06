 

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates
Instagram
Music

The 'Under the Influence' hitmaker has announced a bunch of dates for his trek across North America to promote his music and will begin the jaunt this summer.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - R&B star Chris Brown has announced his "11:11" tour, which will kick off on June 5 in Detroit. Joining Brown as special guests in select cities will be Muni Long and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

The 26-city trek supports Brown's 11th studio album, "11:11", released in November 2023. The album features singles like "Summer Too Hot," "Sensational" ft. Davido and Lojay, and "Nightmares" ft. Byron Messia, showcasing collaborations with Future, Maeta, Fridayy, and others.

Brown's last U.S. tour was in 2022 with Lil Baby, and his most recent musical trek was the 2023 Under the Influence tour, which visited international cities.

  Editors' Pick

Presale tickets for the "11:11" tour will be available on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 am local time using the code "SENSATIONAL." General public tickets go on sale on Monday, March 11 at 10 am via Live Nation's website.

Fans can expect a special experience, as Brown plans to release a deluxe edition of "11:11" with 11 new tracks, likely to be released on April 11.

The tour will feature stops in major cities across North America, including Chicago, Brooklyn, Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Oakland, and Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles on August 6.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle 'Saddened' After Son Garrison Died at 25 From Apparent Suicide
Related Posts
Chris Brown Blames Ruffles for Getting Him Disinvited From NBA All-Star Game, the Brand Reacts

Chris Brown Blames Ruffles for Getting Him Disinvited From NBA All-Star Game, the Brand Reacts

Chris Brown to Embark on '11:11 Tour' in Summer 2024

Chris Brown to Embark on '11:11 Tour' in Summer 2024

Chris Brown Praises Usher Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite Alleged Beef

Chris Brown Praises Usher Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite Alleged Beef

Chris Brown Rumored Dating Singer Tyla

Chris Brown Rumored Dating Singer Tyla

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn
  • Mar 06, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs
  • Mar 06, 2024

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates
  • Mar 06, 2024

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Meadow Walker Seen Cozying Up to Model Kit Butler on Dinner Date Weeks After Divorce Filing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Meadow Walker Seen Cozying Up to Model Kit Butler on Dinner Date Weeks After Divorce Filing

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony
  • Mar 06, 2024

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony

Most Read
Shakira Poses in Racy Wet Outfit as She Teases Upcoming Album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'
Music
  • 2024-03-05 09:14:19

Shakira Poses in Racy Wet Outfit as She Teases Upcoming Album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

Kate Hudson Dances in Risque Outfit in New 'Talk About Love' Music Video

Kate Hudson Dances in Risque Outfit in New 'Talk About Love' Music Video

Willow Smith Gets Topless in Daring Picture to Hype Up Her New Song

Willow Smith Gets Topless in Daring Picture to Hype Up Her New Song

TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'

TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'

Artist of the Week: RAYE

Artist of the Week: RAYE

Justin Timberlake to Tour Under Strict Rules Imposed by Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake to Tour Under Strict Rules Imposed by Jessica Biel

Stevie Wonder May Return to Glastonbury Festival After His 2010 Performance

Stevie Wonder May Return to Glastonbury Festival After His 2010 Performance

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024

Sinead O'Connor's Outraged Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music at Rallies

Sinead O'Connor's Outraged Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music at Rallies