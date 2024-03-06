Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Instagram TV

Clearly feeling reluctant to film a reunion scene, Scheana makes it clear that she hasn't forgiven her co-star following his explosive cheating scandal.

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval's rocky relationship takes center stage in the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules". After Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss surfaced, Scheana expressed her anger and resentment towards her former friend.

In a guided meditation exercise organized by Sandoval, Scheana and Sandoval found themselves paired together. Despite Scheana's request to form a trio with her husband, Brock Davies, the instructor designated Scheana and Sandoval as partners.

Scheana's discomfort was palpable throughout the encounter. She admitted that going without speaking to Sandoval for so long was difficult. As the instructor prompted them to communicate their needs, Scheana stiffly responded to Sandoval's inquiries while murmuring of feeling "balanced" came from other pairings.

Unable to contain her emotions, Scheana wiped away a tear and announced she was "not OK." Breaking away from Sandoval, she declared, "I still f**king hate you."

In a tense scene captured by paparazzi outside SUR, Scheana confronted Sandoval once again. Her head bobbing and arms flailing, she exclaimed, "...if you hadn't f*cked Raquel!" As she stormed off, Sandoval slowly stood up, seemingly defeated.

Discussing the emotional toll on Amazon Live, Scheana described the meditation encounter as "uncomfortable." She admitted that it would make "good TV" due to its unexpected pairing. Scheana also expressed the difficulty of losing a long-time friendship and navigating the situation while still working together.

Scheana's strained relationship with Sandoval has affected the entire cast. According to her co-stars, filming with Scheana and Sandoval has been emotionally draining. Despite her struggles, Scheana remains determined to move forward and find healing.

