 

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing

The National Geographic reality TV star died along with his pet after his boat was reported missing and subsequently located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - National Geographic reality star Captain Charlie "Griff" Griffin has passed away in a boating accident on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The incident occurred between Sunday night and Monday, March 4, when Griffin's boat was reported missing and subsequently located near Oregon Inlet with the bodies of Griffin and his dog, Leila.

Griffin was a beloved cast member of "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks", where he and his crew fished for bluefin tuna off the North Carolina coast. He appeared on Seasons 2-5 of the show, leading his team to victory in Season 4.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Griffin's 35-foot vessel appears to have capsized near Oregon Inlet. The vessel was discovered onshore, and Griffin and his dog were found deceased. A third occupant of the vessel remains missing.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the investigation with assistance from various agencies. The accident is unrelated to the "Wicked Tuna" series.

Griffin's family, friends, and fellow cast members mourned his loss. The Facebook page for his fishing vessel, Reels of Fortune, issued a statement expressing deep sadness and asking for prayers for his loved ones.

"Wicked Tuna" fans also paid tribute to Griffin, remembering him as a spirited fisherman with a big heart. The show's production company, National Geographic and Pilgrim Media Group, joined in mourning his untimely passing.

"We will forever remember Griff!" read the post on the Reels of Fortune Facebook page.

