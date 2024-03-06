 

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Fans of the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker freak out as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wears a grey shirt and believe he intentionally matches the color with that of her new album.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is said to be using his clothes to quietly promote his girlfriend Taylor Swift's upcoming album. The Super Bowl-winning NFL star, 34, was recently spotted wearing a grey, beige, black, and white collared shirt which seems to match the palette of the 34-year-old singer's new "The Tortured Poets Department" ("TTPD") record cover.

"He is wearing 'TTPD' colour palette," Fans have flooded social media with remarks about how Travis is plugging the album with his wardrobe, with one saying on X.

Another said on the platform, "Ummm what? Travis Kelce is seriously wearing a straight up 'TTPD' shirt! Even at his bros retirement announcement he is supporting Taylor!"

Taylor announced her next record was on the way in February, with its release date set for April 19.

Travis' apparent support for her upcoming album comes after it emerged she had been sneaking into her boyfriend's NFL games long before their relationship went public.

The "Bad Blood" singer is said to have been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis since last summer, with the pair going public in September when Taylor was photographed in the stands supporting him at one of his matches.

But the Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt, 52, has now revealed Taylor had long been secretly checking out Travis' form. He said on "The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac" podcast, "When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

Dave added Taylor not only helped Travis change for the better but also brought about positive changes to the Chiefs as a team. He said, "She actually affected the team in a positive way."

"It wasn't a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us."

