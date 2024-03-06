 

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed
Instagram
Movie

The TLC reality TV star stresses the importance of skin health and encourages her online followers to do skin cancer prevention while sharing her story on social media.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Janelle Brown, the 54-year-old TLC reality star from "Sister Wives", has shared a sobering reminder on Instagram about the importance of annual skin checks. In a recent car selfie, Brown revealed that she had a pre-cancerous lump removed from her lip, leaving a visible cut.

Despite being conscientious about sunscreen, Brown emphasized the significance of skin health for individuals with fair skin like her. She disclosed that she previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed after the COVID-19 pandemic and now undergoes annual full-body examinations for early detection.

"Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip," Brown said. "Yes, it's an inconvenience to schedule an appointment when you're busy, and yes, there's some discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it."

  Editors' Pick

Brown's experience serves as a wake-up call for others to prioritize skin health. She encourages yearly appointments with a healthcare professional and emphasizes that even small changes or blemishes should be examined.

"Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked. Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen," she captioned the post. "I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am."

Brown's message has been met with gratitude and support from her followers, many of whom have shared their own skin cancer scares. The post serves as a reminder that early detection and preventative measures are crucial in combating this potentially deadly disease.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus' Mom Hired Security Guard to Block Daughter Noah From Her Wedding With Dominic Purcell

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews
Latest News
Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt
  • Mar 06, 2024

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

Most Read
'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut
Movie
  • 2024-03-04 13:53:49

'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed