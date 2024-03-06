'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Instagram Movie

The TLC reality TV star stresses the importance of skin health and encourages her online followers to do skin cancer prevention while sharing her story on social media.

AceShowbiz - Janelle Brown, the 54-year-old TLC reality star from "Sister Wives", has shared a sobering reminder on Instagram about the importance of annual skin checks. In a recent car selfie, Brown revealed that she had a pre-cancerous lump removed from her lip, leaving a visible cut.

Despite being conscientious about sunscreen, Brown emphasized the significance of skin health for individuals with fair skin like her. She disclosed that she previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed after the COVID-19 pandemic and now undergoes annual full-body examinations for early detection.

"Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip," Brown said. "Yes, it's an inconvenience to schedule an appointment when you're busy, and yes, there's some discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it."

Brown's experience serves as a wake-up call for others to prioritize skin health. She encourages yearly appointments with a healthcare professional and emphasizes that even small changes or blemishes should be examined.

"Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked. Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen," she captioned the post. "I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am."

Brown's message has been met with gratitude and support from her followers, many of whom have shared their own skin cancer scares. The post serves as a reminder that early detection and preventative measures are crucial in combating this potentially deadly disease.

