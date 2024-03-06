 

Nicki Minaj Accused of Stealing Canadian Dancer's Choreography for Her Tour

Nicki Minaj Accused of Stealing Canadian Dancer's Choreography for Her Tour
A man named Donte Colley, who is from Canada, previously suggested that he was honored that his moves were used for the femcee's 'Pink Friday 2'.

  Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj was accused of stealing a dancer's choreography for her "Pink Friday 2" world tour. For the record, a man named Donte Colley uploaded a video on his TikTok in February and reacted to seeing a BTS snippet of his moves being used for the femcee's "Pink Friday 2".

"So crazy. I just saw the snippet of the 'FTCU' tour choreo from Nicki's tour and I am just so grateful to know that my work makes people feel things," he said. "And honestly, I just want to make some dope s**t with some dope people in this life."

A tweet then went viral claiming, "The guy who made the 'FTCU' viral dance is so nice." It added, "I wish Nicki's choreographer would have reached out to him because he definitely made that dance and deserves SOME credit. Nicki Minaj, please get him."

Nicki has responded to the tweet and said, "I thought a lady Zara made it up? Thought she was an artist having fun [with it]? So glad [the] Barbz brought it [to] my attention in time (making me proud as always)." She then state, "I'll have Casper reach out to this VERY TALENTED & seemingly VERY sweet guy ASAP to figure out the best way to make him feel seen, appreciated & paid."

Earlier this month, Donte hopped back on his TikTok with another clip about the situation. The Canadian dancer argued, "I was offered an amount that was under $100, and I was told that $2,000 is for a song, and that it would be a prorated amount for an 8-count. I would never consider selling my work for that amount." He then elaborated, "I really appreciate Nicki for tweeting and saying that she wanted to make things right. However, the person that she's put in charge has not made this a positive experience."

