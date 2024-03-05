 

Kanye West Rebrands Donda Academy, Moves to New Building

According to a new report, the 46-year-old 'Gold Digger' rapper has been rebranding his Christian private school as it now focuses on basketball, choir and dance.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is making major alterations with his Christian private school, Donda Academy. According to a new report, the "Famous" spitter has been rebranding the school as it now focuses on basketball, choir and dance.

The school is now going by Donda Ray Academy, which is a nod to the rapper's parents. An insider adds to The U.S. Sun that the Yeezy designer "was determined not to give up on the kids" even though the school got off to a rocky start.

According to its mission statement, Donda Ray Academy vows that its students will gain a faith-based education and that it aims to create a "new generation of leaders." It's listed as a private elementary school operating within the Simi Valley Unified School District on the California Department of Education website, catering to kids from ages five to 18.

Ye also set up a new Instagram account for the school, which has moved to a new location in the San Fernando Valley. The page featured some videos of the students wearing black clothes as they're dancing and playing basketball.

One of the posts also showed that sushi was being served from stainless steel worktops. A small group of teachers, meanwhile, was training the children.

The posts also suggested that the Chicago star hired top choreographers for his school. Musicians Jason White and Tianne King were tagged on the posts alongside basketball coach Japhet McNeil, who used to be a pro player.

Ye is facing two lawsuits filed by former staffers, who accused the rapper of unlawful termination and bizarre practices at the school. A former employee claimed that Ye put the students in danger by refusing to have windows because he "doesn't like glass." He was also accused of not providing chairs and serving the children only sushi.

Gregory Suhr, a lawyer for the hitmaker, shut down the allegations. He called claims that the dystopian institution was designed to satisfy Kanye's idiosyncrasies false.

