Ciara Shows Support to 'Inspirational' Husband Russell Wilson After His Release From Denver Broncos

After pushing his way out of Seattle, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March 2022 and signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract extension with the team before the season began.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ciara is rooting for her husband Russell Wilson. The "Level Up" songstress sang praise to her "inspirational" spouse after the athlete was cut from the Denver Broncos.



On Monday, March 4, the 35-year-old penned a lengthy message to bid farewell to the team. "Broncos Country, Thank You! Over these last two years, you have welcoming my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community," he began his note alongside photos of himself playing on the field.

"This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime," Russel continued. He then thanked his teammates, the team's crew and more for their beautiful moment.

Russell concluded his post by stating, "Tough times don't last, but tough people do. God's got me." He then added, "I am excited for what's next."

In the comment section, Ciara gushed, "One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you #3 #Grateful!" Also showing their support for the footballer are Kelly Rowland, Dwyane Wade as well as La La Anthony.

