 

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Introduces Newborn Son After Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiancee Shannon

The 51-year-old shares the baby news by posting a picture of the baby and some snaps from the delivery room, writing, 'Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do).'

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brendan Hunt is now a father of two. Having welcomed his second child with fiancee Shannon Nelson, the "Ted Lasso" star took to social media to introduce their newborn son to the world.

On Monday, March 4, the 51-year-old shared a picture of the baby and some snaps from the delivery room. "We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early. Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs," the actor wrote.

"He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully," he continued. "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He’s met his bro and his grandmother and he’s even watched his first Arsenal game. He’s beautiful and perfect and we are in love. I don’t know if he’s our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever. (And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad.)"

Shannon also shared the baby news on her own Instagram page. "We were all scheduled to report in to Cedars this morning to meet our little guy. Friday afternoon he decided he wanted to make the rules and meet us first. Meet Archie Felix Nelson Hunt. Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06pm. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long (my torso wasn't mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy.)"

"Your mom and dad, big brother Seanie and Lucy are so completely in love and so lucky you decided to join us so our family hugs will only be stronger," the proud mom further gushed. "I love you my sweet baby."

Brendan and Shannon confirmed their engagement in June 2023. The couple is also a parent to two-year-old son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.

