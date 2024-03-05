Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

Cover Images/Kristin Callahan TV

The actor, whose credits include 'Catch-22' and 'Whiplash', has been tapped to portray the younger version of Mark Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs on CBS' upcoming series 'NCIS: Origins'.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" prequel series has found its young Gibbs. Actor Austin Stowell has been tapped to portray the younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on CBS' upcoming series "NCIS: Origins".

Narrated by Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs on the original series, "NCIS: Origins" is set in 1991. It will follow Gibbs as he starts his career as a new special agent at the NIS Camp Pendleton office where he lands on a team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

Austin's credits include Hulu's war drama "Catch-22". He also appeared in movies like "Dolphin Tale", "Dolphin Tale 2", "Whiplash" and "Battle of the Sexes".

Harmon, meanwhile, will be executive producing the new series alongside his son Sean, who portrayed Gibbs in flashbacks on "NCIS". Joining them as executive producers are showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. North and Monreal also co-write the premiere episode.

"NCIS: Origins" is another extension of CBS Studios' "NCIS" franchise that has been greenlit. Recently, it's revealed that Paramount+ is developing a Tony & Ziva spin-off starring Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo, though the project is still untitled.

De Pablo and Weatherly will additionally serve as executive producers alongside showrunner John McNamara. McNamara is also tapped to write the premiere episode in addition to executive producing.

According to the official description of the upcoming series, the show will see Ziva emerging after her supposed death. "After Ziva's supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," it said.

The description continued, "Since then - and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series - Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

You can share this post!