 

Travis Kelce Bawls His Eyes Out During Brother Jason's NFL Retirement Announcement

AP Photo
Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs player, who is sitting front row with his mother Donna, is seen wiping tears as his brother delivers a heartfelt speech to inform that he's ending his NFL career at press conference.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce was in Philadelphia to offer his brother some moral support as Jason Kelce took a big decision in his NFL career. The boyfriend of Taylor Swift couldn't hide his emotion as his older brother announced his NFL retirement during a press conference on Monday, March 4.

The 34-year-old tight end was sitting front row with his mother Donna Kelce as Eagles veteran Jason delivered a heartfelt speech to inform that he's ending his NFL career. As the 36-year-old center emotionally addressed his retirement, Jason was also bawling his eyes out.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a pair of black sunglasses, but it was obvious that he was crying. A video filmed by Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com caught the moment the athlete wiping away tears while his mom Donna looked teary-eyed next to him.

Travis gave a nod to his girlfriend Taylor during his appearance at the press conference. He wore a friendship bracelet that had a T, a heart and another T among a mix of black and gold beads. The two Ts seem to represent his and his Grammy-winning girlfriend's first initials.

In his speech, Jason said, "So this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring. Where I announce I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and today, I must admit, I am officially overrated, vastly overrated."

Jason mentioned Travis during his speech, reflecting on the moment he heard the Chiefs drafted his younger brother. "And my brother receiving the call and him being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs," Jason said as he and Travis both got emotional. "This time, the tears down both my father and I's face as my brother realized his own [dream]."

When Jason finished his speech, he walked off the stage and immediately gave a huge hug to Travis before doing the same with each member of his family. He previously cheered on his brother when the Chiefs faced off the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl, which was won by Travis' team, back in February.

