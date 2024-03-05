 

Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Retires From NFL, Admits He's 'Vastly Overrated'

Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Retires From NFL, Admits He's 'Vastly Overrated'
Jason Kelce takes a step back from sports after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons, claiming being a father is more fulfilling to him than being an athlete.

AceShowbiz - Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL. The 36-year-old footballer - whose fellow NFL star brother Travis Kelce is currently dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - has played for the Philadelphia Eagles for a total of 13 seasons but tearfully announced during a press conference on Monday, March 4 that he is to step down from the team altogether.

"So this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring. Where I announce I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and today, I must admit, I am officially overrated, vastly overrated," he said.

"I've been asked many times why did I choose football - what drew me to the game - and I never have an answer that gets it right. It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it: I wish I still was."

"The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favourite song, your favourite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it. Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt... I love football."

Meanwhile, Jason has daughters Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and 13-month-old Bennett with wife Kylie and noted that being a father brings him more "fulfilment" than being on the pitch.

He said, "[Kylie] has given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfilment off the field than it does on. I am a product of my upbringing. I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father. A father who is present, loving, and devoted just might be the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society."

