Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is spotted getting a haircut while dropping by to see his brother in Philly as his singer girlfriend is miles away in Asia to continue her world jaunt.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is relaxing in Philadelphia while his girlfriend Taylor Swift continues her "Eras Tour." The three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, who has been dating Taylor, also 34, since last summer, was in the city to see his fellow NFL star brother Jason Kelce, 36, with whom he hosts the "New Heights" podcast.

He also made a pit stop with celebrity barber Willis Orengo, with the barber shared a photo of the two on his Instagram, which he captioned, "Not 1 Not 2 but 3 Super Bowl Champion !!! When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas (laughing and crying laughing emojis)!!!."

"But all jokes aside I got the the big yeti clean (scrubber and five freezing face emojis)!!! #nfl #bigyeti #nyc #philly #wellconnected #kc #kcchiefs #traviskelce."

Travis briefly visited Australia recently to support Taylor on her tour, and she performed her second show in Singapore on Sunday, March 3, where she delighted fans when she announced the fourth and final version of her upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department".

An image of the new version of the record, featuring previously unseen artwork of Taylor running her hands through her hair, appeared behind her on stage, which also revealed a bonus track titled "The Black Dog" will be included in the latest edition of the album.

Taylor also posted the news on Instagram, which came a day after she shared a glimpse into her own family ties with Singapore.

During her first sold-out show at Singapore National on Saturday, she reflected on the childhood of her mum, Andrea Swift in a video posted to X, saying, "My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore."

"So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life."

"To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honouring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world. I already love you. We're going to have a blast tonight."

