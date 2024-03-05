 

Kate Hudson Dances in Risque Outfit in New 'Talk About Love' Music Video

Kate Hudson Dances in Risque Outfit in New 'Talk About Love' Music Video
Music

In the newly-released visuals, the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress is documented showing off her dancing skills in a revealing get-up with a man.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson has released the music video of her debut single titled "Talk About Love". In the new visuals, the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" actress dances in a risque dress as she sings the song.

On Monday, March 4, the 44-year-old actress-turned-singer unleashed the MV, which was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, via YouTube. The beginning of the clip shows her strolling around a packed city before she accidentally hits a man.

The music video also features Kate and the unidentified man, who looks clean in his black-and-gray formal outfit with his long black hair tied in a ponytail, dancing together. The two are showing off their dancing skills as they perform complex choreography.

  Editors' Pick

For the dance performance, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress flaunts her figure in a long-sleeved pink crop top, exposing her flat abs and back side. The top comes with a plunging V-neck design and huge matching 3D flower embellishment on its lower part. She also dons a pair of flowy long matching pants.

After dropping the visuals, Kate received positive online responses from her listeners. In the comments section of the footage, one in particular gushed, "This is what I have been waiting for!!!!!! KILLING IT KATE," adding a pink heart emoji. Similarly, another joined in, "OMG! I did not think we'd get an official video, but we did and it's fabulous!!!! Kate, I cannot wait to see what comes next!!!"

A third exclaimed, "Wow finally a fabulous song and video with class, no profanity and meaningful lyrics. 70s and 80s vibes. Congrats to a talented woman." A fourth marveled, "Is there something this woman can't do!? She can sing, dance, write, act and the most important of all, she is such kind and loving soul."

The music video came more than one month after Kate released the debut single "Talk About Love". Shortly after unleashing the track on January 30, she delivered the song for the first time on a stage at a party, which was attended by her friends, including country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michelle Williams Brags About Changing the World After Joking She's a Lesser Known Destiny Child

Sinead O'Connor's Outraged Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music at Rallies
Related Posts
Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

Kate Hudson Only Gets 10 Cents in Residuals for Her Role in 'Home Alone 2'

Kate Hudson Only Gets 10 Cents in Residuals for Her Role in 'Home Alone 2'

Kate Hudson Flaunts Figure in Racy Throwback Photos to Celebrate 'Talk About Love' Release

Kate Hudson Flaunts Figure in Racy Throwback Photos to Celebrate 'Talk About Love' Release

Kate Hudson Performs Debut Single 'Talk About Love' for First Time After Its Release

Kate Hudson Performs Debut Single 'Talk About Love' for First Time After Its Release

Latest News
'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates
  • Mar 05, 2024

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

Travis Kelce Bawls His Eyes Out During Brother Jason's NFL Retirement Announcement
  • Mar 05, 2024

Travis Kelce Bawls His Eyes Out During Brother Jason's NFL Retirement Announcement

Sinead O'Connor's Outraged Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music at Rallies
  • Mar 05, 2024

Sinead O'Connor's Outraged Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music at Rallies

Kate Hudson Dances in Risque Outfit in New 'Talk About Love' Music Video
  • Mar 05, 2024

Kate Hudson Dances in Risque Outfit in New 'Talk About Love' Music Video

Michelle Williams Brags About Changing the World After Joking She's a Lesser Known Destiny Child
  • Mar 05, 2024

Michelle Williams Brags About Changing the World After Joking She's a Lesser Known Destiny Child

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen
  • Mar 05, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'
Music
  • 2024-03-04 09:55:05

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'

TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'

Artist of the Week: RAYE

Artist of the Week: RAYE