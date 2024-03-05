 

Justin Timberlake to Tour Under Strict Rules Imposed by Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake to Tour Under Strict Rules Imposed by Jessica Biel
Following a cheating allegation in 2019, the NSYNC member reportedly will have to abide by strict guidelines laid down by his actress wife to avoid another similar incident.

  Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake is preparing for a massive world tour, but only after receiving the approval of his wife, Jessica Biel. Following his infamous cheating scandal in 2019, Biel has implemented a series of strict rules for the tour.

According to insiders, Timberlake must check in with Biel every night and remain accessible at all times. He is barred from partying or engaging in activities that could damage their trust. Biel has made it clear that any breach of these rules will be the end of their marriage.

Biel's precautions stem from the 2019 incident when Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake apologized for his behavior, but the incident shook Biel's confidence.

Despite their reconciliation, Biel is determined not to let history repeat itself. She will be closely monitoring Timberlake's activities and expects him to strictly adhere to the rules.

Timberlake, for his part, is reportedly committed to honoring Biel's rules. He understands the need to prioritize his family and rebuild the trust that was broken.

The tour schedule has been structured to allow Timberlake frequent breaks to return home to Biel and their two sons, Silas and Phineas. Biel may also accompany him on certain legs of the tour.

While the tour marks Timberlake's return to live performances, it also presents a test of his dedication to his marriage. Biel's strict conditions are a clear indication that she is taking no chances when it comes to her family's well-being.

