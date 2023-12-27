Serena Williams Hilariously Admits She Tried Her Best to 'Look Snatched' in Gym Photos

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is praised by a number of social media users after sharing a relatable post about taking photos during a workout session.

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has made a confession about her gym photos. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion hilariously admitted that she tried her best to "look snatched" when she took mirror selfies at the gym.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 42-year-old athlete revealed what she did during her workout session to get stunning photos of herself via Instagram. In the caption of her new post, she admitted, "I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies."

On the reason why, Serena said, "Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched," adding a tired face emoji. With an addition of a smiling face with tears of joy emoji, she went on to write, "Well I found that angle so dont look at me sideways when in person I'm a tad thicccker lol."

In the post, Serena also uploaded a series of photos from her workout routine at the gym. In the pictures, she could be seen striking a number of poses in front of a huge mirror. She was wearing a skin-tight nearly all-black sporty outfit, consisting of a long-sleeved Nike top, a pair of leggings and white sneakers.

For the workout session, the professional tennis player appeared to have ditched her makeup as she flaunted her bare face in the snaps. She styled her long light brown locks into a high ponytail. In addition, she added what appeared to be her wedding ring to complete the look.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "Honestly knowing that a queen like you does this too makes me feel so validated and ready to work," adding a slew of clapping hands emojis.

Another thanked her for her relatable post by writing, "Hahahaha I feel seen ! Thank you for normalizing postpartum body ! You look [flame emojis]." Meanwhile, a third joked, "Not us getting catfished!" A fourth stated, "The realest thing you've ever posted," adding a black heart emoji.

