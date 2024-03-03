 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday
Cover Images/Sasha Lazic/INFphoto.com
The 'Argo' actor and 'Elektra' actress have come together to celebrate their youngest child's birthday as the former married couple take the birthday boy to Disneyland.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who have maintained a warm co-parenting relationship after their divorce, recently enjoyed a special day at Disneyland with their son Samuel for his 12th birthday. Jennifer cut a casual figure while Ben sported a touch of grey in his hair and beard.

Jennifer is currently in a relationship with John Miller while Ben is married to Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Despite the blended family dynamic, sources claim that Ben and Jennifer are friendly and the children love each other.

Over Memorial Day Weekend Last year, Jennifer Garner took her daughter Seraphina and J-Lo's child Emme to Disneyland. The trio enjoyed rides and Garner took pictures of the kids together.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spoken highly of their co-parenting skills. Lopez has praised Ben as a "wonderful father" to his children while Garner has said that he "reads every book" on child development and applies it.

Despite their split, Ben and Jennifer Garner continue to co-parent amicably. They have been seen together taking their children to swimming lessons and on walks.

