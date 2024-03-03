Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The heir to the British throne is reportedly too busy to spend time with his loved ones, and his wife feels 'abandoned' while she's recuperating from an abdominal surgery.

AceShowbiz - Prince William has allegedly been neglecting his wife, Kate Middleton, following her abdominal surgery, according to a palace insider. Since Kate's return home from the hospital, "she has felt abandoned by her husband," the source told In Touch.

William's increased royal responsibilities due to his father, King Charles III's, cancer battle and his preparation for the throne have taken him away from Kate.

Despite praising William's initial attentiveness during Kate's recovery, the insider claimed that his focus has shifted elsewhere. "He has to slow down and focus on his wife and the kids more," the source said. "They need him more now than ever."

Kate, 42, has reportedly attempted to be understanding, but William, 41, is urged to prioritize his family. Despite Kate's history of understanding royal duties, the emotional toll of her recovery may have exacerbated the situation.

Sources expressed hope for Kate's full recovery and William's support as she prepares to make her first public appearance around Easter.

