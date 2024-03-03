 

Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

The heir to the British throne is reportedly too busy to spend time with his loved ones, and his wife feels 'abandoned' while she's recuperating from an abdominal surgery.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince William has allegedly been neglecting his wife, Kate Middleton, following her abdominal surgery, according to a palace insider. Since Kate's return home from the hospital, "she has felt abandoned by her husband," the source told In Touch.

William's increased royal responsibilities due to his father, King Charles III's, cancer battle and his preparation for the throne have taken him away from Kate.

  Editors' Pick

Despite praising William's initial attentiveness during Kate's recovery, the insider claimed that his focus has shifted elsewhere. "He has to slow down and focus on his wife and the kids more," the source said. "They need him more now than ever."

Kate, 42, has reportedly attempted to be understanding, but William, 41, is urged to prioritize his family. Despite Kate's history of understanding royal duties, the emotional toll of her recovery may have exacerbated the situation.

Sources expressed hope for Kate's full recovery and William's support as she prepares to make her first public appearance around Easter.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Sues Truck Company After She's Left 'Lame and Disabled' Following Accident
Related Posts
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism

Prince William Withdraws From Godfather's Funeral for Personal Reasons

Prince William Withdraws From Godfather's Funeral for Personal Reasons

Prince William 'Deeply Concerned' About the Death Toll in Gaza Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

Prince William 'Deeply Concerned' About the Death Toll in Gaza Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

Prince William to Attend EE BAFTA Film Awards Without Princess Kate Middleton

Prince William to Attend EE BAFTA Film Awards Without Princess Kate Middleton

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan's Mom Sues Truck Company After She's Left 'Lame and Disabled' Following Accident
  • Mar 03, 2024

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Sues Truck Company After She's Left 'Lame and Disabled' Following Accident

Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery
  • Mar 03, 2024

Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges
  • Mar 03, 2024

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges

Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album
  • Mar 03, 2024

Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album

Diddy Accused of Grooming Usher Amid Multiple Misconduct Allegations
  • Mar 03, 2024

Diddy Accused of Grooming Usher Amid Multiple Misconduct Allegations

Terrence Howard Ordered to Pay Nearly $1 Million Due to Unpaid Taxes
  • Mar 02, 2024

Terrence Howard Ordered to Pay Nearly $1 Million Due to Unpaid Taxes

Most Read
Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-01 11:59:56

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking for Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking for Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber