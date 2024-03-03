 

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges

There is reportedly tension between the 'Idol' host and two other judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after Katy Perry decided to leave the show when this season is over.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - With Katy Perry's departure from "American Idol", insiders believe producers are eyeing rising country star Jelly Roll as a potential replacement for Luke Bryan. The 47-year-old "Country Girl" singer has expressed his desire to scale back his commitments to spend more time with his family.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who have been judges on the show for seven years, are reportedly concerned about their own future on the program. Sources claim they accuse host Ryan Seacrest of prioritizing his own interests and not supporting them.

Sources further suggest that Jelly Roll, who has been a mentor on the show, could be a top pick for Luke's replacement. Insiders believe his sweet demeanor could make him a relatable and popular judge, even if he lacks the ruthlessness necessary for critiquing contestants.

However, some worry that Jelly Roll may not be able to provide the critical feedback that the judges are known for. Nonetheless, producers are said to be eager to "liven things up" and are considering replacing Luke and Lionel if they feel it will generate more viewers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is reportedly denying claims that he is undermining his fellow judges. Representatives for Lionel, Luke, and Ryan have not yet commented on the rumors.

