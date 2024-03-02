 

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Look Distant During Reunion at Daughter's 16th Birthday

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has put on united front with her estranged husband to celebrate their daughter Portia's milestone birthday in Bel Air, California.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Estranged couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky put aside their differences on Thursday evening, March 1 to celebrate their daughter Portia's 16th birthday in Bel Air, California.

In photos obtained by the press, Richards and Umansky maintained a reserved demeanor as they walked with their daughter. Richards dressed casually in ripped bootcut jeans and a cream turtleneck sweater while Umansky wore an all-black ensemble of jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers. Portia opted for a black pleated mini skirt, puffer jacket, and knee-high boots.

The couple appeared to travel to the celebration together, with Richards driving and Umansky in the passenger seat.

The joint outing came less than a week after Umansky responded to speculation about their separation. In an Instagram Story, he said, "Get your s**t and go" to tabloids speculating about his life.

Page Six confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky had separated after 26 years of marriage. However, Richards addressed the situation at the People's Choice Awards in February, saying, "We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out."

Umansky has also acknowledged the separation, stating that he and Richards agreed they were free to date other people. Neither have publicly announced any new relationships.

The former couple share three daughters: Portia, Alexia (27), and Sophia (24). Richards also has a 35-year-old daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage. Despite their separation, Umansky and Richards have maintained that they are not considering divorce.

