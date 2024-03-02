 

'Real Housewives' Star Alexis Bellino Left With Severe Infection Due to Ear Piercing

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star has been forced to seek help from 'Botched' doctor as she's in agony due to a nasty infection from an ear piercing.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alexis Bellino, known from "The Real Housewives of Orange County", recently experienced a painful predicament when her cartilage ear piercing became severely infected. The reality TV star sought the expertise of Dr. Terry Dubrow, renowned for his role on "Botched", to address the issue without surgical intervention.

Dr. Dubrow skillfully removed the diamond-encrusted earring without incisions, showcasing his adeptness and preventing further complications.

This incident underscores the risks associated with cartilage piercings and the importance of seeking professional help in the face of complications.

Dr. Dubrow highlighted the inherent risks of cartilage piercing infections, noting the area's limited blood flow which can lead to severe infections and potentially permanent damage if not treated correctly.

Alexis expressed her gratitude towards Dr. Dubrow for his professionalism, kindness, and the swift action he took to alleviate her suffering. The relief and care she received not only resolved her immediate health issue but also led her to vow against getting any more cartilage piercings in the future.

As Alexis recovers from her ordeal, her experience sheds light on the importance of seeking timely and expert care for piercing-related issues. It also reflects the strong bonds within the "RHOC" community, where friends step up in times of need, offering their expertise and support.

This incident may lead others to reconsider their own decisions about cartilage piercings, prioritizing health and safety over aesthetic considerations.

