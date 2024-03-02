Terrence Howard Ordered to Pay Nearly $1 Million Due to Unpaid Taxes

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Empire' actor has to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties after he repeatedly snubbed efforts by IRS to collect his debt.

AceShowbiz - Actor Terrence Howard has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $903,115 in back taxes, interest, and penalties. The action comes after Howard allegedly threatened a Justice Department lawyer and claimed that it is "immoral for the United States government to charge taxes to the descendants of slaves."

Howard allegedly failed to pay $578,000 in income taxes between 2010 and 2019. Despite efforts by the IRS to collect the debt, Howard reportedly ignored their requests.

In a voicemail left for a case's lead tax attorney, Howard denied owing anything and threatened to post the lawsuit online, thus shaming the attorney. "Four hundred years of forced labor and never receiving any compensation for it," Howard said in the message. "Now you have the gall to try and prosecute and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people that you are responsible for causing the breakage."

U.S. District Judge John F. Murphy granted the government's request to enter a default judgment against the actor. This penalty is the latest in a series of tax-related issues for Howard. State tax liens totaling nearly $639,000 were filed against his Pennsylvania property in 2005 and 2006.

The IRS also imposed a $1.1 million lien on the property in 2010 for Howard's failure to pay income taxes in 2007 and 2008. Additionally, the State of California Franchise Tax Board filed a lien against Howard in 2019 for $144,000 dating back to 2010.

Howard's ongoing tax issues have shadowed a rocky few decades that have included multiple run-ins with the law for domestic violence and physically attacking a flight attendant. In 2015, a Rolling Stone article titled "Terrence Howard's Dangerous Mind" went viral, highlighting his controversial views on science and language.

Despite these challenges, Howard has continued his acting career, with notable roles in films such as "Hustle & Flow", "Iron Man", "Prisoners", and "The Best Man Holiday". He also played the lead role of Lucious Lyon in the hit TV series "Empire".

Attempts were made to serve Howard notice of the lawsuit at various locations, including a motel in Mississippi, properties in Philadelphia and Chicago, and a home in California belonging to his wife. Eventually, he was served at the Twin Cities Film Festival in September.

In December, Howard filed an unrelated conflict of interest case against CAA over his "Empire" salary.

