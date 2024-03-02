 

Joshua Jackson Joins New 'Karate Kid' Movie for His Big Screen Comeback

Joshua Jackson Joins New 'Karate Kid' Movie for His Big Screen Comeback
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Movie

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actor is gearing up to make a return to the big screen after nearly a decade of absence by signing up for a role in the new 'Karate Kid' film.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joshua Jackson is set to make a return to movies after an almost 10 year absence. The 45-year-old actor - who last appeared on the big screen in 2015's "Sky" - is set to star in the new 'Karate Kid' movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joshua will join Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and new lead Ben Wang in the latest installment of the "Karate Kid" franchise, which will be released on December 13. Joshua's role in the movie has not yet been revealed but he has been described as one of the main characters.

Plot details are also being kept under wraps but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie, "will bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China (Wang) who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or two)."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, "American Born Chinese" star Ben Wang landed the leading role after Sony launched a global search for the new Karate Kid.

The studio received thousands of submissions, with 10,000 entries in the first 24 hours alone. However, Ben - who is fluent in Mandarin and highly skilled in martial arts, including karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo and taekwondo - "delivered a standout audition."

Jonathan Entwistle is directing the movie from a script by Rob Lieber. Karen Rosenfelt is producing.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans

Amy Schumer Slammed by Josh Peck for Criticizing Joy Koy Over Golden Globe Jokes
Related Posts
New 'Karate Kid' Movie to Bring Back Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Together

New 'Karate Kid' Movie to Bring Back Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Together

'The Karate Kid' Musical to Get Limited Missouri Engagement Ahead of Broadway Run

'The Karate Kid' Musical to Get Limited Missouri Engagement Ahead of Broadway Run

Latest News
Amy Schumer Slammed by Josh Peck for Criticizing Joy Koy Over Golden Globe Jokes
  • Mar 02, 2024

Amy Schumer Slammed by Josh Peck for Criticizing Joy Koy Over Golden Globe Jokes

Joshua Jackson Joins New 'Karate Kid' Movie for His Big Screen Comeback
  • Mar 02, 2024

Joshua Jackson Joins New 'Karate Kid' Movie for His Big Screen Comeback

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice
  • Mar 02, 2024

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend
  • Mar 02, 2024

Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans
  • Mar 02, 2024

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans

Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split
  • Mar 02, 2024

Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split

Most Read
Jared Leto's AI Character Comes to Life in First Look at 'Tron: Ares'
Movie
  • 2024-03-01 09:53:59

Jared Leto's AI Character Comes to Life in First Look at 'Tron: Ares'

Lizzo Denies Turning Down Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Lizzo Denies Turning Down Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Dakota Fanning to Lead New Horror Movie 'Vicious'

Dakota Fanning to Lead New Horror Movie 'Vicious'

'Superman: Legacy': James Gunn Unveils Glimpse of New Suit and New Title as Production Begins

'Superman: Legacy': James Gunn Unveils Glimpse of New Suit and New Title as Production Begins

Hayden Christensen Asked for Another 'Star Wars' Role Before Landing the Part of Skywalker

Hayden Christensen Asked for Another 'Star Wars' Role Before Landing the Part of Skywalker

Mila Kunis Returns to Romcom With 'The 47 Night Stand'

Mila Kunis Returns to Romcom With 'The 47 Night Stand'

'Naked Gun' Reboot Gets 2025 Release Date

'Naked Gun' Reboot Gets 2025 Release Date

'The Crow' Director Alex Proyas Mocks Eric Draven's Look in Bill Skarsgard's Reboot

'The Crow' Director Alex Proyas Mocks Eric Draven's Look in Bill Skarsgard's Reboot

'Coyote vs. Acme' Star Will Forte Sad and Confused by Cancellation of 'Visually Stunning' Movie

'Coyote vs. Acme' Star Will Forte Sad and Confused by Cancellation of 'Visually Stunning' Movie