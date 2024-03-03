Wendell Pierce to Play Perry White in James Gunn's 'Superman'

 

Other cast members include Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Terence Rosemore as Otis among others.

  Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wendell Pierce has joined the cast of "Superman". The Bunk Moreland depicter on "The Wire" will play Perry White, editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet newspaper that employs Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) as well as Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo).

Pierce's casting was confirmed by The Hollywood Reported. It arrived after director James Gunn announced that his new Superman movie will simply be called "Superman" as he celebrated the first day of production on the superhero film.

Marking the start of principal photography on Thursday, February 29, which coincides with Clark Kent's birthday, the director took to his Instagram page to share a glimpse of what appears to be Superman's new suit. It shows the snow-dusting logo on the chest, suggesting a scene set in The Fortress of Solitude, Superman's arctic fortress.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be - coincidentally and unplanned - Superman's birthday," he wrote in the caption. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

A few days ago, Gunn also shared an update from his Superman movie. Via an Instagram post, he shared the first cast photo featuring Nicholas Hoult with his freshly-shaved head. The 34-year-old English actor goes bald to portray villain Lex Luthor in the upcoming film.

In the picture taken after a table read, Hoult was joined by co-stars David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Maria Gabriela de Faria (the Engineer), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) and Terence Rosemore (Otis). Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, who also produces the film, join the cast in the snap.

