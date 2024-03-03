 

Brittany Cartwright Gets Cryptic in New Post After Jax Taylor Split

Brittany confirmed her split from Jax in the February 29 episode of their joint podcast 'When Reality Hits', saying, 'Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental healt

  Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright got cryptic in a new post after announcing her split from Jax Taylor. Taking to Instagram Story, the "Vanderpump Rules" alum talked about gaining her power back.

The 35-year-old shared the post on Friday, March 1. The quote read, according to Page Six, "If a woman holds the power to create life, she also holds the power to create the life she wants."

Brittany confirmed her split from Jax in the February 29 episode of their joint podcast "When Reality Hits". She said, "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Noting that it is "still very hard to talk about," the Bravolebrity shared, "I'm taking one day at a time." She added, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We're good."

Jax, for his part, claimed that their separation "is not divorce." The 44-year-old reality TV star spilled to Page Six, "We're together. We're living in our home right now. She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she's back now," referring to their marital house in Valley Village and her rental home in Sherman Oaks respectively.

Jax went on to say that they are currently attempting to "figure out" the next steps since the separation "is all fresh and new." However, he noted that "it's not evil or nastiness." He then explained, "It's just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage."

A source, however, insisted that Jax and Brittany haven't reconciled. The source said Brittany "indefinitely moved out of" her shared home with her now-estranged husband in the Valley in Los Angeles "about a month" ago. She reportedly found a new place to stay after the lease on her previous short-term rental ended.

