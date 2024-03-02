Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Love On' songstress shows off her shorter hairdo in a new photo posted on her Instagram Stories, where she also shares a picture with her 'OMITB' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on the set.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has seemingly changed her style again. After ditching her honey blonde hair and returning to her darker roots for the new year, the singer/actress has now paired the color with a new shorter haircut.

The 31-year-old treated her fans to a picture of her new look via Instagram Story on Friday, March 1. In the selfie, she rocked a chic long bob that is long enough to reach her shoulders while she appeared to take a picture of her reflection in the mirror.

The "Love On" songstress wore a white tank top and dark jeans with a black belt while sitting on a messy bed. She accessorized with several gold rings while sporting minimal makeup.

On the same day, Selena announced that she started filming the new and fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building". Via her Stories, she uploaded a picture with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short from the set.

Braving the chilly weather, the trio sat outside and flashed their smiles to the camera. While Selena put a blanket or a jacket on her lap to keep her warm, her two co-stars jokingly posed as if they were struggling in the cold.

Selena also showed Steve and Martin's sweet gesture to welcome her back to the set. She shared a photo of a flower bouquet that she received from the comic duo. "We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," read a card that came with the white flowers.

Besides the three series regulars, "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 will feature a new face. It was recently revealed that Eva Longoria has joined the cast for the new season in an undisclosed role. Details about the plot and the "Desperate Housewives" alum's characters are still kept under tight wraps, but Deadline reported that her character will be integral to the twists and turns of the investigation.

Molly Shannon has also been confirmed to star in the new season of the Hulu series. The 59-year-old actress will play the part of a Los Angeles-based businesswoman who gets drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

