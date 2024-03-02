 

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Love On' songstress shows off her shorter hairdo in a new photo posted on her Instagram Stories, where she also shares a picture with her 'OMITB' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on the set.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has seemingly changed her style again. After ditching her honey blonde hair and returning to her darker roots for the new year, the singer/actress has now paired the color with a new shorter haircut.

The 31-year-old treated her fans to a picture of her new look via Instagram Story on Friday, March 1. In the selfie, she rocked a chic long bob that is long enough to reach her shoulders while she appeared to take a picture of her reflection in the mirror.

The "Love On" songstress wore a white tank top and dark jeans with a black belt while sitting on a messy bed. She accessorized with several gold rings while sporting minimal makeup.

On the same day, Selena announced that she started filming the new and fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building". Via her Stories, she uploaded a picture with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short from the set.

  Editors' Pick

Braving the chilly weather, the trio sat outside and flashed their smiles to the camera. While Selena put a blanket or a jacket on her lap to keep her warm, her two co-stars jokingly posed as if they were struggling in the cold.

Selena also showed Steve and Martin's sweet gesture to welcome her back to the set. She shared a photo of a flower bouquet that she received from the comic duo. "We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," read a card that came with the white flowers.

Besides the three series regulars, "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 will feature a new face. It was recently revealed that Eva Longoria has joined the cast for the new season in an undisclosed role. Details about the plot and the "Desperate Housewives" alum's characters are still kept under tight wraps, but Deadline reported that her character will be integral to the twists and turns of the investigation.

Molly Shannon has also been confirmed to star in the new season of the Hulu series. The 59-year-old actress will play the part of a Los Angeles-based businesswoman who gets drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Bieber's New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Causes Major Confusion Among Fans

Dr. Phil Hails Wendy Williams as 'Very Sincere Person' Amid Dementia Diagnosis
Related Posts
Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

Selena Gomez Showered With Praise by Reese Witherspoon for 'Love On' at 2024 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez Showered With Praise by Reese Witherspoon for 'Love On' at 2024 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez Feels 'Respected' in Benny Blanco Relationship

Selena Gomez Feels 'Respected' in Benny Blanco Relationship

Watch Selena Gomez's Parisian-Themed MV for New Flirty Single 'Love On'

Watch Selena Gomez's Parisian-Themed MV for New Flirty Single 'Love On'

Latest News
Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident
  • Mar 02, 2024

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion
  • Mar 02, 2024

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce
  • Mar 02, 2024

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce

Emily Blunt Enters Talks to Join The Rock in 'The Smashing Machine'
  • Mar 02, 2024

Emily Blunt Enters Talks to Join The Rock in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dr. Phil Hails Wendy Williams as 'Very Sincere Person' Amid Dementia Diagnosis
  • Mar 02, 2024

Dr. Phil Hails Wendy Williams as 'Very Sincere Person' Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4
  • Mar 02, 2024

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Most Read
Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-29 15:59:12

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith