Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Despite their displays of affection and loved-up interviews, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly having a trouble in paradise as they are arguing about her excessive spending.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly clashing over finances amidst multimillion-dollar extravagance. Despite their combined net worth of $600 million, sources exclusively reveal to In Touch that Affleck and Lopez are experiencing a financial rift.

"Ben knows when to quit, but Jennifer's spending is troubling him," an insider said.

Case in point is Lopez's self-funded multimedia project, "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," which reportedly cost her $20 million. While Affleck participated in the project, sources say he is concerned about its reception as a "vanity project."

Lopez's lavish purchases include a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills, exceeding Affleck's preferred budget of $20 million. The couple's extravagant lifestyle also involves private jets and endless shopping sprees. "Their bills are skyrocketing," a source said. "It's eating away at their bank accounts."

To recoup funds, Affleck and Lopez have collaborated on a Dunkin' Super Bowl ad and Lopez has faced criticism for accepting a $5 million gig at a hotel opening in Dubai. "The pressure to make money keeps intensifying," a source stated. "It's straining their relationship."

