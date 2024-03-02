Lil Wayne Accuses L.A. Lakers of Mistreatment After Altercation With the Team's Guard

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Weezy has taken to social media to vent his frustrations, alleging that his favorite NBA team has treated him poorly because he criticized one of its players, Anthony Davis.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Wayne has accused the Los Angeles Lakers of treating him poorly at their recent game against the Washington Wizards. In a post on X, Wayne claimed that he had been treated "like s--t" and speculated that it may be related to his previous criticism of star player Anthony Davis.

In November 2023, Wayne appeared on FS1's Undisputed, where he expressed his belief that the Lakers needed to part ways with Davis if they wanted to win another NBA championship. "You gotta get rid of AD," he said. "Because he's AD, plain and simple."

Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 1, 2024

Wayne later walked back his comments, stating that the Lakers would be unable to find anyone to "replace what he can do" on the court. However, he maintained his concern about Davis' consistency.

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows Wayne having an altercation with a Lakers security guard during the Wizards game. The details of the incident are unclear, but it appears to have further strained the relationship between Wayne and the team.

According to Wayne, the Lakers have been giving him a cold shoulder, but he claimed to understand their actions. "I get it," he wrote. "F--- em."

Lil Wayne has been a Lakers fan for many years and has been treated well by the team in the past. However, his recent comments about Davis have seemingly led to a falling-out between the two parties.

