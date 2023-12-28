 

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s

The 51-year-old Spice Girls member found being in her 50s to be a 'really wonderful' experience after she 'had fallen down a few times' when she was in her 30s.

AceShowbiz - Geri Halliwell hopes to live for as long as possible as she admits she loves being in her 50s. The Spice Girls singer, 51, experienced some challenging times in her 30s and 40s but is thankful for every day she gets to spend with her family.

"For me, my 50s, I have to say my 30s I found really difficult, I felt as though I was in no man's land, that bravado had disappeared, I had fallen down a few times," Geri - who has daughter Bluebell, 17, with ex Sacha Gervasi, and six-year-old son Monty with F1 husband Christian Horner - said on the "Headliners" podcast.

"Then my 40s I was recalibrating, I felt like I was constructing my life as I hoped it would be, both personally and professionally. And then my 50s, first of all there's a baseline contentment that I think is really wonderful."

"Of course vanity comes in but actually the acceptance that I get to grow up and grow older it's really important to appreciate that life because I'm seeing people that don't, that's one thing to recognise that. I've lived half a century and god willing I'll have another half, am I gonna make it count? Am I gonna make it mean something?"

"Yes I want to show off my children and my husband and myself and really experience that love and togetherness which is beautiful and such a blessing. Also, I feel like what am I gonna give to the world? Am I gonna fulfil my potential in this chapter? What is it? And how is it? And is it gonna inspire? I'm going to do my best."

