 

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance
AP Photo
Celebrity

In a new interview, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt has revealed that the superstar had been secretly checking out Travis' form long before the snaps emerged.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift sneaked into her boyfriend's NFL games long before their relationship went public. The "Bad Blood" singer is said to have been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 34, since last summer, with the pair going public in September when Taylor was photographed in the stands supporting him at one of his matches.

But the Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt, 52, has now revealed Taylor had been secretly checking out Travis' form long before the snaps emerged. He said on "The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac" podcast, "When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

  Editors' Pick

Dave added Taylor not only helped Travis change for the better but also brought about positive changes to the Chiefs as a team. He said, "She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn't a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us."

Former linebacker Dave also said Taylor, who has been targeted by critics for being constantly featured in TV shots of NFL games, was like a "little sister" to the team.

Taylor has told Time magazine she and Travis started dating just after she heard he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it in the summer of 2023. She said, "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jamie Foxx Teases Stand-Up Comeback After Mystery Illness

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues

Related Posts
Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Positive' Relationship Makes Coach Andy Reid 'Happy'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Positive' Relationship Makes Coach Andy Reid 'Happy'

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian Turn Down Offers to Star in Jennifer Lopez's Film

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian Turn Down Offers to Star in Jennifer Lopez's Film

Taylor Swift's Rep Blames 'Aggressive' Individuals for Alleged Assault Involving Singer's Dad

Taylor Swift's Rep Blames 'Aggressive' Individuals for Alleged Assault Involving Singer's Dad

Latest News
Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney
  • Mar 01, 2024

Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance
  • Mar 01, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Living Together Again After Brief Split
  • Mar 01, 2024

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Living Together Again After Brief Split

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues
  • Mar 01, 2024

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle
  • Mar 01, 2024

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'
  • Mar 01, 2024

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Most Read
Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-29 15:59:12

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Flaunts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Another Child

Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Flaunts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Another Child