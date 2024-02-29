Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

Music

Shortly after treating social media users to a snippet of her new single, the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress announces that she will be releasing the 'Like What' freestyle very soon.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has surprised her devotees, famously known as Bardi Gang, with an announcement of a new freestyle titled "Like What". The "Bodak Yellow" raptress shared more details of the song after seemingly taking a break from social media.

On Wednesday, February 28, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist took to Instagram to announce that she will be unleashing the freestyle. She also revealed the release date of the track. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "YA FOUND ME. Like What freestyle FRIDAY," adding a microphone and eyes emoji.

In the same post, Cardi, who apparently ditched her lipstick, also let out the cover art of the song. The artwork featured a close-up photo of the spitter, who put on eye-catching all-pink makeup. She had her eyebrows and long lashes painted in a pink color. In addition, she wore a matching contact lens and polished her very long fingernails in a light pink color.

The rapper, whose face in the cover art was partly covered with one of her hands, looked stunning in what appeared to be a sleeveless dress, which was covered in pink fur. The gown seemingly came with a high neck design and cut-out to expose the wearer's cleavage. Meanwhile, her long black tresses were styled in an up-do as she added white pearls and pink hair accessories on them.

The post was reshared by a blog via Instagram before it prompted the platform users to voice their thoughts on the upcoming freestyle. In the comments section of the post, one in particular asked, "THIS what you came back with???" Another questioned, "Chile where is the single and I ain't no freestyle are promoted date."

A third, in the meantime, asked, "Why she keep covering up her nose??? what's the tea." A fourth claimed, "The snippet made no noise. It didn't even trend. Hang it up," making a reference to a recently-shared snippet.

Cardi made the announcement shortly after she treated social media users to the snippet of her new song. On Tuesday, February 27, she made use of Instagram Stories to reshare a post featuring the snippet, in which she raps, "I aint even got dress/ Any L that I took come after YS, oh man."

