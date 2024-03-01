Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bad Blood' singer's loved ones are reportedly 'relieved' that she's mad in love with the 6'5 NFL star, who can 'keep her safe,' following her dad Scott's alleged altercation with a paparazzo.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's family is reportedly rest assured that the pop superstar is safe to be around her boyfriend Travis Kelce. According to a new report, one of the reasons Taylor's loved ones like the NFL star is because he can protect her.

A source tells Daily Mail that the singer/songwriter's family is "relieved" she is dating the 6'5 athlete, who is dubbed a "big guy," who can "keep her safe." They are said to be delighted that he doubles up as a "built in bodyguard" whenever he's with Taylor.

"Taylor's family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis - not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier," the source dishes. "Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her. She has a built-in bodyguard at all times."

The informant adds, "Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this." Because of his tall figure, the source believes, "No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend."

Travis himself previously talked about whether he felt like "a security guard" when he and Taylor were out and about in New York City. He told his brother Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast, "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation." He admitted, "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

Travis' protective instinct is likely more appreciated in the wake of Scott Swift's alleged altercation with an Australian paparazzo. Taylor's father has been accused of getting physical with a photographer, Ben McDonald, Tuesday, February 27 local time following her last concert in Sydney.

He claimed Scott struck him on the left side of the face, leaving him with "very sore chops." The NSW Police Force noted that Ben did not require medical treatment though.

Taylor's team seemingly blamed the "aggressive" paparazzi for the incident. "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," a spokesperson for the Grammy winner said in a statement to news outlets.

However, Ben has slammed the statement as "utter rubbish." He then demanded an apology from Scott, saying that he'd be willing to forgive and let bygones be bygones if Scott just apologized to him.

