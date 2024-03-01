Machine Gun Kelly Shocks Fans With Another Transformation After Debuting Blackout Tattoo

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Less than two weeks after flaunting his dramatic all-black tattoo, the 'My Ex's Best Friend' rapper trades his name for another moniker on several online platforms.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has shocked social media users with another transformation. Less than two weeks after debuting his massive blackout tattoo, the "My Ex's Best Friend" rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, decided to change his name.

As of Thursday, February 29, the 33-year-old alternative rock and hip-hop artist has traded his name Machine Gun Kelly for simply "mgk" on several music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. He also changed his name to "mgk" on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, while still maintaining his username @machinegunkelly.

Not stopping there, MGK also changed his moniker to "mgk" on video streaming platform YouTube. On the other hand, he seemingly has not done anything to his display name on his Instagram account. His page shows that his name is "colson xx blonde don" with @machinegunkelly username.

The name change came more than one week after MGK showed off his dramatic tattoo. On February 20, he made use of Instagram to upload a photo highlighting his huge blackout ink, which covered up most of his previous ones on his upper body. It also covered nearly his entire chest, arms and neck.

The tattoo created the shape of a huge cross on the "Roll the Windows Up" spitter's upper body. It also covered his shoulders down to his wrists. The massive art did not entirely cover his skin as it left several parts, which are in the shape of lines, untouched to show off a little bit of his previous arm inks.

About MGK's motivation behind the astonishing tattoo, an insider told the Daily Mail, "Colson has told Megan Fox that one major reason he did his latest blackout tattoo was not only for a spiritual reason, but he also wanted her to know he did it for her. He wants her to know that no matter what one does with their own body, they both share each other and his body is her body and he also wants to remove so much confusion from his previous tattoos."

"He wants to move the confusion that ends up in their relationship from time to time and show her he can change for the benefit of himself and their relationship," the insider added. "He wanted to let her know that the new ink was also a testament to her and where they can go from here, that as much joy they have had with each other, he wants it to be a blank space and make new memories and make a new love bond with each other. It sounds very deep, but it is genuine and Megan is eating it up and loves it."

