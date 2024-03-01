 

Halsey Forced to Wear Diapers Amid Endometriosis Battle

Giving an intimate and candid look at her journey with endometriosis, the 'Bad at Love' songstress shares a picture of her wearing a diaper after seemingly undergoing another procedure.

AceShowbiz - Halsey is forced to wear diapers amid her endometriosis battle. Getting candid about her struggles with the disease, the 29-year-old musician has shared a photo of her wearing a diaper after seemingly undergoing another procedure.

On Thursday, February 28, the mother of one posted on her Instagram Story the picture showing her bare stomach covered in several bandages. The image also showed what looked to be the waistband of a pair of absorbency briefs poking out from her pink-and-white striped pajamas.

The singer/songwriter appears to be lying comfortably while taking the selfie. "Back in diapers but at least they have little bows," she wrote in the caption of the snap, which has since been removed from her Story.

The "New Americana" hitmaker also gave a shout-out to celebrity favorite Los Angeles-based OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi. "Thank you to my queen @drthaisaaliabadi for your unparalleled care and brilliance," she added.

Per the World Health Organization, endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it, often causing severe pain. Halsey, who has been open about her health issues, revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 following a miscarriage.

"Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life for my relationship," she recounted on "The Doctors", "the next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."

The devastating experience led Halsey to seek "aggressive" treatment, including undergoing surgery and freezing her eggs. "Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman," she said at the time. "There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You're sick, you don't feel sexy, you don't feel proud, you don't feel like there's much hope."

Halsey welcomed her first child, a son, whom she shares with Turkish-American screenwriter Alev Aydin in June 2021. The pair split in April 2023, before she started dating actor Avan Jogja later in the same year.

