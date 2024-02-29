Kelsea Ballerini Thrilled to Return as Host for CMT Music Awards 2024

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to host the CMT Music Awards for the fourth year in a row. The 30-year-old country pop star became an emcee alongside Kane Brown in 2021 and 2023, and remotely in 2022, and she will be back in Austin, Texas, on April 7 to front the music ceremony.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year's CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honour and I know this year will be another unforgettable night," she said.

The nominees are set to be unveiled shortly.

At last year's bash, Shania Twain called for an "all-inclusive country music" as she took home the Equal Play Award. The country pop veteran, 58, gave an empowering speech, in which she slammed the "industry standard" for doing "a real disservice" to the "rich history" of the genre.

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker insisted there is still much work to be done for there to be an "equal workspace for all talent" no matter what their background. She said, "I believe in an all-inclusive country music."

"This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this," she added, "I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer. Together, let's ensure all our fellow artists get equal play regardless of gender, age, or race."

The CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 7, starting at 7 P.M. CT.

