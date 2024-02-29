'Sex and the City' Star Lynda Gravatt Passes Away at 76

Cover Images/Marcus Owen Celebrity

In a statement, the 'Hoop Life' and 'Law + Order: Special Victims Unit' star's son David Gravatt confirms that she passed away in a hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

AceShowbiz - Lynda Gravatt has died at the age of 76. The veteran stage actress, who also had roles in TV shows including "Sex & the City", "The Hoop Life", "Law + Order: Special Victims Unit" and "East New York", as well as 2017 movie "Roman J. Israel, Esq", passed away in hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, last Friday, February 23, her son David Gravatt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lynda made her Broadway debut when she was just years old in "The King and I" and first performed at Carnegie Hall by the age of nine. After graduating from Howard University in 1971, Lynda appeared in a number of off-Broadway productions such as "The Old Settler", "Miss Witherspoon" and "Skeleton Crew", as well as Broadway credits in the original cast of "Doubt" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof".

Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon paid tribute to the actress' "greatness." Sharing her photo on Instagram, he wrote, "The Greatness that will always Be….[heart emoji] Rest In Peace Lynda Gravatt- A most precious Actor (sic)."

Viola Davis then commented, "Nooooo!!! Oh no!!! I loved you in every way. Great working with you, laughing with you, sharing your infinite wisdom. Rest well my friend. I love you[heart emojis] (sic)."

The "Woman King" actress then shared her own tribute to her "great friend." Sharing a number of photos of them together, she wrote on her Instagram account, "Greatness. That's what you will be...great heart, great actress, great friend. I will love you forever. Rest well Lynda Gravatt [three heart emojis] (sic)."

Lynda is survived by her two sons, David and Oge, grandchildren Josephine, Lucas, Ishmale, Ishana and Isabella and her sister, documentary maker June Cross.

