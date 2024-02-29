 

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Maestro' star is 'not sure' he'd be alive if he hadn't become a dad, though he admits that he didn't feel the strong love of a father until a couple of months after her birth.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper is "not sure" he'd be alive if he hadn't become a dad."The Hangover" star welcomed daughter Lea with his model ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk in 2017 and he's now admitted raising his little girl prompted him to change his life for the better and put his previous battles with addiction behind him for good.

During an appearance on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, Bradley explained, "I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad ... I just needed someone to say, like, 'We're gonna drop this massive anchor.' I'm like, 'Why? We're speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind's coming in.' They're like, 'No, no, no, there's a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we're gonna drop it.' Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there's something more important than you."

Bradley went on to insist he changed his life because he wanted to give Lea a more stable upbringing than his own after his early years were blighted by alcoholism in his family.

  Editors' Pick

He added, "I'm a father [seeking to do] the least amount of damage I can do to my daughter. To have a child not grow up in that way ... I want her to have, as much as she can, a foundation that's like 25 feet thick, cement, that she can walk on this earth with. That's the goal. I can just feel the safety that she feels. It's so tangible; it's palpable. That is so fulfilling."

The actor also opened up about his feelings for Lea, admitting he didn't feel the strong love of a father until a couple of months after her birth.

He said, "[For the first couple of months I thought] 'I don't even know if I really love the kid. It's dope. It's cool. I'm watching this thing morph' ... [But] all of a sudden, it's like no question."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Heaven Knows What' Star Buddy Duress Dies At 38 Following Cardiac Arrest

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset
Related Posts
Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life

Bradley Cooper Dishes on His Ritual to Help Him Stay Focused

Bradley Cooper Dishes on His Ritual to Help Him Stay Focused

Bradley Cooper Almost Cast Adele for Lady GaGa's Role in 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper Almost Cast Adele for Lady GaGa's Role in 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Have 'Natural Connection' Amid Budding Romance

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Have 'Natural Connection' Amid Budding Romance

Latest News
Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah
  • Feb 29, 2024

Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW
  • Feb 29, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship
  • Feb 29, 2024

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey
  • Feb 29, 2024

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors