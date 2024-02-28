 

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

The 50-year-old actress reportedly settles into a $15k-a-month home in Woodland Hills, California with her five children after crashing at motel and in an RV amid her split from Dean McDermott.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling's life has seemingly started to take a turn for the better following her split from Dean McDermott. The actress has reportedly moved into a new lavish rental home with her kids after staying in a motel and an RV.

Per Daily Mail's report, the 50-year-old star and her five children, whom she shares with her estranged husband Dean, are currently settling in a $15,000-a-month home in Woodland Hills, California. The two-story property, which is located in the west San Fernando Valley, is said to boast five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 3,000 square feet land.

The posh home is fully furnished with a brand new pool and spa. She reportedly put down a $7,500 security deposit in order to get keys to the property, which is described as an "entertainer's dream" on the real estate profile.

The positive update on Tori's living condition comes after it was reported that Tori's mom Candy Spelling was ready to provide financial aid to her cash-strapped daughter. According to the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline.com), Tori and Candy's reconciliation only happened because the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum ditched her husband Dean.

"Candy has been tight with the purse strings because she never approved of Dean," the source explained. "Now that he's out of the picture, she's ready to step in and help!" the informant claimed, adding, "Her mom's finally come to the rescue."

Just months ago, Tori and her kids were forced to move out of their posh Hidden Hills rental home due to a mold issue. It resulted in her checking her family into a $100-per-night motel before moving them to an RV in August.

They later moved into another rental home in the Woodland Hills area, but it's believed that they have moved out of the lavish $18,000-a-month rental home following a scare in the neighborhood. She and her kids were forced to evacuate the property when a neighbor was arrested with an AR-15 and a reported hostage in October 2023. Later in the same month, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum was seen touring three Los Angeles properties that were hosting open houses.

