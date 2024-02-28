Beyonce's Fans Accused by John Schneider of Using Him to 'Promote' Her New Country Album

Instagram/Cover Images/ROGER WONG Music

After making a controversial remark about the 'Break My Soul' songstress' music genre shift, the 'A Memory Like You' hitmaker breaks his silence on being labeled 'racist and hateful.'

AceShowbiz - John Schneider has given his reaction to backlash over his previous remarks about Beyonce Knowles. The "A Memory Like You" hitmaker alleged that the fans of the "Break My Soul" songstress used him to "promote" her new country album "Renaissance Act II".

On Tuesday, February 27, the 63-year-old country singer told Daily Mail that it was "absurd and just ridiculous" to be labeled "racist and hateful" after he was believed to have compared Queen Bey to a peeing dog. He defended himself by saying, "I've used that expression about myself whenever I endeavor to go out. And push the envelope? I'm from New York. I've got a saying."

John insisted, "I have said every dog needs to be on a tree my whole life, which means everyone has a right to their opinion. Everyone has a right to try, do and say anything because of freedom of speech. Everyone has a right to try or do anything that they wish, so it was never intended to compare her to a dog."

The singer went on to claim, "And if you listen to it or if you see it, you'll see the first thing I said about Beyonce was that I think Beyonce is the greatest female vocalist since Whitney Houston. I do know a little something about country music, because I've done it for so long. God bless her for having a number one song." He stressed, "So now even if I had said something derogatory, which I did not, I have the right to."

During the chat, John alleged, "They found something that they could take out of context, and they ran with it. I think they ran with it. They looked at it as free press for a new album. I was just used as a unknowing, I won't say unwitting, but unknowing tool to promote some new music."

John further stated, "I welcome all free speech. I believe in standing up for what you believe is right, even if I disagree with you." He additionally teased a potential duet with Beyonce, "Maybe one day there'll be a Beyonce, John Schneider duet, who knows? I know a little bit about country music. I mean, I've had four number ones."

John was labeled "racist and hateful" for comparing Beyonce to a peeing dog over her shift to country music. During an interview with "One American News", a host asked him, "The lefties in the entertainment industry just won't leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don't they?" He replied, "They've got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that's what's going on here."

