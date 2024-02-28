Ben Affleck Made This 'Unfair' Demand When Rekindling Jennifer Lopez Romance

Instagram Celebrity

In a documentary chronicling his romance with J.Lo, the 'Justice League' actor admits he made an unreasonable demand after reuniting with the singer in 2021.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck wasn't being "fair" with his relationship request after reuniting with Jennifer Lopez. The 51-year-old actor has admitted he was being a little unreasonable when he insisted he didn't want their romance - which they rekindled in 2021 after almost two decades apart - to play out "on social media."

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realised it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,' " he said in J-Lo's new Amazon Prime documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told"

Although Ben had his reservations, the couple found a way to "compromise" and make things work. He added, "We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength, getting engaged in April 2022 and then getting married three months later in Las Vegas. The 54-year-old singer will occasionally post photos and videos of her man on social media, although she has also acknowledged their differing approaches to life in the limelight.

She explained in the documentary, "I don't think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can't stop me from making the music I made… He doesn't want to stop me. But that doesn't mean he's comfortable being the muse."

Ben was with J-Lo for the film's premiere earlier this month, and she made sure to give him a special shout out. She said, "There is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now."

"He's just like, 'Please shut up.' No! And I say no. I say, I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself. And helping me to grow every single day. Thank you for the family that we've created and our children and everything that you do for me."

