Brandi Glanville Slams Andy Cohen's Public Apology Amid Her Sexual Harassment Claim

The former Bravo star criticizes her former TV boss for failing to personally reach out to her despite his public apology after she accused him of 'inappropriateness'.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville has insisted Andy Cohen has not personally apologised to her after she accused him of sexual harassment. The former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said in a letter sent by her lawyers to Bravo's parent company NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media last week that the "Watch What Happens Live" host had sent her an inappropriate recording in 2022.

He has since publicly apologized for what he claims was "very clearly" a joke, but Brandi said she is yet to hear from him directly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 26, she wrote, "I have not received a personal apology from anyone. I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness."

An insider told PageSix that she didn't receive a private apology due to how the claims came to light. The source said, "[She] went public with her complaint 2 years after continuing a friendship, without ever mentioning anything personally, so it seems Andy followed suit with the public apology."

In the letter, lawyers Bryan J. Freedman and Mark Geragos wrote, "Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen. In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen - appearing obviously inebriated - boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime."

A source insisted it was "very clear" the recording was a joke. An insider told People magazine, "No one in their right mind would think that anything Andy was saying in that video was meant to be taken seriously. It was very clear that everyone was in on the joke."

But in the letter, Brandi's attorneys were critical that Andy "remains in his post" at Bravo and hit out at the companies for a culture where "profits were prioritized over people." They called the presenter's actions an "extraordinary abuse of power" that left their client "feeling trapped and disgusted".

Last January, Brandi was asked to leave filming of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" in Morocco after allegedly kissing castmate Caroline Manzo multiple times without consent and groping her off-camera.

Her attorneys wrote, "We have heard about a supposed 'bathroom incident' through press leaks, but Shed Media has repeatedly refused to allow Ms. Glanville or her counsel to see the footage in question; there is no truth to any allegations of impropriety. Ms. Glanville and Ms. Manzo were never alone together that evening."

Caroline is suing NBCUniversal, Bravo and Shed over the alleged incident, and Brandi's lawyers claimed in their letter that as a result she has been "subjected to a vicious media campaign based on false allegations of sexual misconduct" and the "character assassination" has led to "financial ruin" for her.

