'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

In a new episode of the long-running ABC dating series, the tennis player is forced to make big decisions before he meets the family of his final four women.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" season 28 leading man Joey Grazidei had to make big decisions in a new episode of the ABC show. Airing on Monday, February 26, the episode saw Joey picking his final four ahead of Hometown Dates.

The new outing kicked off with a one-on-one date with Daisy which marked their second time. "I feel like I am falling for Daisy," Joey admitted during a confessional.

The two enjoyed horseback riding with steeds Thunder and Ellie for their date. Joey shared that the date made him realize that Daisy's someone he "can spend a life with." They later rode up to a hot tub.

While Joey was excited to be with Daisy, she said that she didn't feel the same. She got candid with Joey about her feelings during the evening portion of their date. "If I'm being like 100 percent transparent and honest, which I want to be, I really, really like you," Daisy shared. "But like, am I there yet? No. The thing is, I can see us being so great together. And I can see myself falling in love with you, if I'm being honest."

Even though Joey found Daisy's comments "scary," he decided to give her a rose. They concluded their date by ice skating and Daisy realized that she started falling for Joey.

Later during the group date, Jenn, Kelsey T., Rachel and Maria learned to become lumberjills. They were also given challenges, like a single buck cut and an elk milk chug. Kelsey T. eventually came out as the winner and earned a kiss from Joey.

At the afterparty, Joey talked with the women about how they felt about his other connections. Kelsey T. said that she "is at peace with that at this point," while Rachel was confident that Joey would choose her to be brought to Hometowns.

Maria, meanwhile, told him that it was hard for her to see him with other women. "Hometowns means so much to me and I haven't introduced anyone to my family unless I start dating them," Maria explained. "Knowing that I'm going into it with you not being mine, at first, I was like, I want him to experience every girl in here so, when he ends up with me, it means more. But the reality is that you have connections with the other women."

When Joey responded, "You always discredit what we have, what we could have," Maria said, "I don't know if I can do this anymore." She then stepped out to talk with a producer, only to return and said that she just "overreacted." Joey, however, felt unsure what to do.

The second one-on-one date went to Kelsey A. She and Joey went to a souvenir shop where they tried on bucket hats and sunglasses before enjoying hot cocoa. During dinner, Kelsey A. got emotional while talking about her dad.

Following a deep talk, Joey decided to present the rose to Kelsey A. "I want to meet your dad," he said. "He sounds like an amazing man who's been there for you and created such an amazing woman."

Later at the Rose Ceremony, Joey announced to the women, "This week has challenged me. The idea of sending two of you home tonight, it crushes me. But finding your person isn't easy and I'm here to find my wife. I'm really, really confident that she's in this room tonight."

Before he handed out the roses, Joey asked to speak with Maria. She told him, "My insecurities got the best of me and that's where that stemmed from. But I'm here and I want to be here." Joey was happy enough with the response and he gave Maria a rose.

The professional tennis player then gave Rachel the final rose. That meant Kelsey T. and Jenn were eliminated.

