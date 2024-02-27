Naomi Campbell Opens Up on Her Children's 'Beautiful' Baptism

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer Celebrity

In a new interview, the 53-year-old British supermodel reveals her little kids have been formally admitted to the church in a 'beautiful' baptism ceremony.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has had her children baptised. The 53-year-old supermodel has a two-year-old daughter and an eight-month-old son - whose names she has never revealed publicly - and explained whilst on a trip to Milan Fashion Week over the weekend that she has had both of them formally admitted to the church.

"It's a picture taken a few weeks ago for the baptism of my son. Stefano [Dolce] and Domenico [Gabbana] gave us the dresses. Both my children are baptised, it was a beautiful thing," she said during an appearance on the Italian TV show "Che Tempo Che Fa".

Naomi also explained that becoming a mother was the thing she wanted most in life and admitted that the reason why she keeps her children so shielded from the public eye is because she believes they have a "right to privacy" despite her own global fame.

She said, "I think for me that was the thing I wanted the most, to become a mother. Babies have the right to their privacy and to grow up in a completely normal way, my job and my public figure should not interfere with their lives. I try my best. They travel with me, they both really like to fly, my daughter likes to fly. And she is the boss. She is running the house. I am just the mother."

The catwalk legend recently insisted that she is her "authentic self" in front of the cameras and wants her children to grow up knowing as much about the world as possible. She said, "I am my authentic self, I think we already know. I want them (my children) to know things, as a mother I want them to know things and that it's as close to the proximity of truth as possible."

