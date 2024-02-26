 

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The wife of Usher is said by social media users to have strong resemblance to the 'No One' hitmaker after the 'Love in This Club' singer released a clip from their trip.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Goicoechea has been mistaken for Alicia Keys. Shortly after Usher treated social media users to a video from their honeymoon, the wife of the "Love in This Club" singer was said to have strong resemblance to the "No One" hitmaker.

On Sunday, February 25, the 45-year-old eight-time Grammy winner made use of his Instagram account to upload a clip documenting his and his wife's fun activities during their special getaway. In the footage, it could be seen that the newlyweds were having a blast in the jungle.

Usher and Jennifer, who secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier in February, were filmed directly interacting with a number of elephants. The perfect pair were also seen having lunch in a gazebo overlooking a breath-taking view of the jungle. Before leaving the place, they played a card game.

  Editors' Pick

The video then showed the "Good Good" singer and his wife enjoying a boat ride when the sun had set. She appeared to be sitting on his lap as her shoulder-length hair blew in the breeze. Near the end of the footage, they were seen sharing a sweet kiss. Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption of the post, "U POV #JungleLife," adding a camera and palm tree emojis.

After the footage was released, it was reshared by a blog via Instagram before social media users quickly gave their responses. In the comments section of the post, one in particular wrote, "Because for a Sec, I thought he took Alicia Keys on Vacation," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. Similarly, another penned, "So Im not the only one who thought she was Alicia Keys?"

In the meantime, other users commented on how happy Usher and Jennifer looked during their romantic trip. One of them stated, "All I see is pure love, peace, and happiness between them. I love to see it!" Meanwhile, a fourth noted, "One thing bout Usher he loves him a natural, simple ordinary but beautiful woman!!! He's not into all these artificially made clones!!!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Tom Brady to Adapt to Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente's Romance After Kissing Footage Goes Viral
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Usher

Artist of the Week: Usher

Usher Breaks Silence on Intimate Performance With Alicia Keys at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher Breaks Silence on Intimate Performance With Alicia Keys at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher Recalls 'Bidding War' With Justin Timberlake to Sign Justin Bieber

Usher Recalls 'Bidding War' With Justin Timberlake to Sign Justin Bieber

Usher's Ex Tameka Foster Dishes on Their 'Very Open Door Policy' With Their Kids

Usher's Ex Tameka Foster Dishes on Their 'Very Open Door Policy' With Their Kids

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors