Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Goicoechea has been mistaken for Alicia Keys. Shortly after Usher treated social media users to a video from their honeymoon, the wife of the "Love in This Club" singer was said to have strong resemblance to the "No One" hitmaker.

On Sunday, February 25, the 45-year-old eight-time Grammy winner made use of his Instagram account to upload a clip documenting his and his wife's fun activities during their special getaway. In the footage, it could be seen that the newlyweds were having a blast in the jungle.

Usher and Jennifer, who secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier in February, were filmed directly interacting with a number of elephants. The perfect pair were also seen having lunch in a gazebo overlooking a breath-taking view of the jungle. Before leaving the place, they played a card game.

The video then showed the "Good Good" singer and his wife enjoying a boat ride when the sun had set. She appeared to be sitting on his lap as her shoulder-length hair blew in the breeze. Near the end of the footage, they were seen sharing a sweet kiss. Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption of the post, "U POV #JungleLife," adding a camera and palm tree emojis.

After the footage was released, it was reshared by a blog via Instagram before social media users quickly gave their responses. In the comments section of the post, one in particular wrote, "Because for a Sec, I thought he took Alicia Keys on Vacation," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. Similarly, another penned, "So Im not the only one who thought she was Alicia Keys?"

In the meantime, other users commented on how happy Usher and Jennifer looked during their romantic trip. One of them stated, "All I see is pure love, peace, and happiness between them. I love to see it!" Meanwhile, a fourth noted, "One thing bout Usher he loves him a natural, simple ordinary but beautiful woman!!! He's not into all these artificially made clones!!!"

