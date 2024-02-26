 

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

The two hip-hop artists' latest collaborative album, which they released a little more than two weeks ago, enjoys sitting atop the tally for two consecutive weeks.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign continue celebrating the success of their collaborative album. The two rappers' latest set titled "Vultures 1" enjoys sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks.

In the chart dated March 2, Ye and Ty's record, which they released on February 10, earns 75,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending February 15, according to Luminate. The number dropped 50% as it earned 148,000 equivalent album units last week.

Billboard reports that the "Vultures 1" album's SEA units comprise 72,000 or equaling 95.25 million on-demand official streams of all 16 songs in the album. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 2,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Landing at No. 2 is Yeat's new album titled "2093" that he dropped on February 16. His latest record earns 70,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen's third studio album titled "One Thing at a Time" trails behind "2093" as it climbs to No. 3 from No. 4 with 64,000 equivalent album units earned. In contrast, Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" slips to No. 4 from No. 3 after earning 60,000 equivalent album units.

In the meantime, SZA's "SOS" holds steady at No. 5 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Similarly, Taylor Swift's album titled "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is a non-mover at No. 6 after earning 44,000 equivalent album units. Furthermore, Taylor's set "Lover" sits at No. 7 again with a little over 43,000 equivalent album units.

Drake's "For All the Dogs" rises to No. 8 from No. 10 after earning 43,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Taylor's record titled "Midnights" descends to No. 9 from No. 8 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. On the other hand, 21 Savage's "American Dream" ascends to No. 10 from No. 11 as it earns 37,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Vultures 1" - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign (75,000 units)
  2. "2093" - Yeat (70,000 units)
  3. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (64,000 units)
  4. "Stick Season" - Noah Kahan (60,000 units)
  5. "SOS" - SZA (46,000 units)
  6. "1989 (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift (44,000 units)
  7. "Lover" - Taylor Swift (a little over 43,000 units)
  8. "For All the Dogs" - Drake (43,000 units)
  9. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (40,000 units)
  10. "American Dream" - 21 Savage (37,000 units)

