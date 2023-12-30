Sharon Osbourne Has 'Nothing Left to Stretch, Pull, Cut' for Plastic Surgery

FOX News Celebrity

The 71-year-old Osbourne matriarch gets honest as to why she decided to give up plastic surgery, claiming 'there's nothing left to stretch, pull, cut' if she goes under the knife again.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne thinks she has nothing left to "stretch, pull [or] cut." The 71-year-old star has had a number of cosmetic surgery procedures over the years but after "frightening" herself with a botched facelift, she's vowed never to go under the knife again.

"I had a facelift three-and-a-half years ago and it was the worst because the guy messed up. I was left with one eye higher than the other. It took a year to put it all right. I frightened myself with what happened. I won't do anymore - there's nothing left to stretch, pull, cut. It's taken years for me to say it but this is me. It's time to leave well alone," she told Best magazine.

The former "The X Factor" judge also admitted she's gone too far after using weight-loss drug Ozempic but she's now finding it hard to put the pounds back on. She said, "I currently weigh just over 7st and I need to put on 10lbs but I don't seem to be able to."

Sharon previously claimed she was left looking like "Quasimodo" after her botched face lift. She said, "There's not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever. I've been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before. I looked like Quasimodo, because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was wicked."

And she also admitted she looked like a "cyclops." She fumed to the Sunday Times newspaper, "I'm telling you, it was horrendous. I'm, like (to the surgeon), 'You've got to be joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.' It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

