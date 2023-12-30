 

Emma Stone Obsessed With British Reality TV Shows

In a TV interview, the 'La La Land' actress admits she 'became completely crazy' about British shows like 'Naked Attraction' and 'The Only Way Is Essex'.

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone enjoys to binge watch raunchy UK dating show "Naked Attraction". Despite her litany of awards for serious drama roles, the fun-loving actress, 35, says she also loves Britain's reality TV including "The Only Way Is Essex" and "Gogglebox".

"My foray into it began with 'The Only Way is Essex' of course, and then I learned all about 'Naked Attraction' and 'Gogglebox'," she told the New Year's special of the BBC's "The Graham Norton Show" about her love of popular television.

"I became completely crazy about it and in America the two shows are a double feature. They are back-to-back so it's cosy family viewing followed by nakedness. I love that!"

"La La Land" star Emma also used her turn on the show to gush about her newest raunchy film "Poor Things". She said, "It's such a hard movie to describe, but I play a woman discovering everything for the first time. Mark (Ruffalo) is so good in it. You love this guy even though he is pathetic, and narcissistic, all the things that Mark is not. He makes the character oddly loveable."

Graham, 60, also took a look back at some of the most memorable stories, events and guests on his eponymous chat show in 2023. He was joined by a star studded line-up which included Emma, Mark Ruffalo, "Strictly Come Dancing" host Claudia Winkleman, and comic Rob Brydon.

Emma is one of the most in-demand and critically acclaimed actresses around, and has awards including a best actress Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

