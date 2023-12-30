 

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'
Cover Images/Steve Vas/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The actress, who is expected to appear in an upcoming eighth installment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise with Tom, can't help but shower the actor with praise.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hannah Waddingham could not help but shower Tom Cruise with praise for being a "positive and inspiring" man. While making an appearance on a British cooking show titled "James Martin's Saturday Morning", the actress, who is expected to appear in an upcoming eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise with the actor, explained why she thought so about him.

In its special Christmas Day episode on Monday, December 25, the 49-year-old Emmy-winning actress discussed her opinions on 61-year-old Tom after host James Martin brought up the topic. Speaking to the host, she said, "I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom] now."

On the reason why, Hannah explained, "Having met him and spent five days intensely, on [a U.S. aircraft carrier during filming]... Five days, no fineries, all of us mucking in for five days." She was seemingly making a reference to the set of the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie.

  Editors' Pick

The actress portraying Rebecca Welton on "Ted Lasso" gushed, "He is, without doubt, one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met." She went on to ask, "Isn't he gorgeous?" She then declared, "I have no time for anyone saying anything about him."

This was not the first time Hannah shared her views on Tom. While appearing on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in March, she also complimented him. Discussing the actor with co-hosts, including Kelly Ripa, she stated at that time, "I've met plenty of fabulous people. He is one of, if not the most inspiring, encouraging, warm, tactile, friendly to everyone, engaging [person]."

Aside from Hannah, other famous stars have voiced their thoughts on Tom. Among them was actress Hayley Atwell, who also starred in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One". In July, Hayley spoke to PEOPLE, "[Tom's] reputation precedes him with actresses in that he makes them feel very safe, very seen, really respected."

"He loves people to thrive, he loves intelligent women. He wants people to engage and be part of this process. And so when I read with him on the screen test, it already felt like we were workshopping it," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Harry Styles Flaunts Toned Abs on Chilly Swim With GF Taylor Russell in London

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Amazed by British's Devotion to Soccer: 'It's Like a Religion'
Related Posts
Hannah Waddingham Recalls 'Terrible' Bullying at School

Hannah Waddingham Recalls 'Terrible' Bullying at School

Hannah Waddingham Expresses Gratitude to Jason Sudeikis in Apple TV+ Special

Hannah Waddingham Expresses Gratitude to Jason Sudeikis in Apple TV+ Special

Hannah Waddingham Explains Jason Sudeikis' Surprise Cameo in Her Christmas Special

Hannah Waddingham Explains Jason Sudeikis' Surprise Cameo in Her Christmas Special

Hannah Waddingham Used to 'Sneak' Alfie Boe in During Their Brief Romance

Hannah Waddingham Used to 'Sneak' Alfie Boe in During Their Brief Romance

Latest News
Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life
  • Dec 30, 2023

Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation
  • Dec 30, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas
  • Dec 30, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'
  • Dec 30, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album
  • Dec 29, 2023

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood
  • Dec 29, 2023

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza