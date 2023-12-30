Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Cover Images/Steve Vas/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The actress, who is expected to appear in an upcoming eighth installment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise with Tom, can't help but shower the actor with praise.

Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hannah Waddingham could not help but shower Tom Cruise with praise for being a "positive and inspiring" man. While making an appearance on a British cooking show titled "James Martin's Saturday Morning", the actress, who is expected to appear in an upcoming eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise with the actor, explained why she thought so about him.

In its special Christmas Day episode on Monday, December 25, the 49-year-old Emmy-winning actress discussed her opinions on 61-year-old Tom after host James Martin brought up the topic. Speaking to the host, she said, "I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom] now."

On the reason why, Hannah explained, "Having met him and spent five days intensely, on [a U.S. aircraft carrier during filming]... Five days, no fineries, all of us mucking in for five days." She was seemingly making a reference to the set of the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie.

The actress portraying Rebecca Welton on "Ted Lasso" gushed, "He is, without doubt, one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met." She went on to ask, "Isn't he gorgeous?" She then declared, "I have no time for anyone saying anything about him."

This was not the first time Hannah shared her views on Tom. While appearing on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in March, she also complimented him. Discussing the actor with co-hosts, including Kelly Ripa, she stated at that time, "I've met plenty of fabulous people. He is one of, if not the most inspiring, encouraging, warm, tactile, friendly to everyone, engaging [person]."

Aside from Hannah, other famous stars have voiced their thoughts on Tom. Among them was actress Hayley Atwell, who also starred in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One". In July, Hayley spoke to PEOPLE, "[Tom's] reputation precedes him with actresses in that he makes them feel very safe, very seen, really respected."

"He loves people to thrive, he loves intelligent women. He wants people to engage and be part of this process. And so when I read with him on the screen test, it already felt like we were workshopping it," she added.

You can share this post!